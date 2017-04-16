Britain's 'smallest cafe' opens in a phone box

A cafe laying claim to be among the tiniest in the world has opened in a disused phone box.

Luke Thorpe, 31, was thinking small to live out his dreams of opening a tea shop in Nottingham.

His former phone box has a full range of tea of coffee though there's no space inside for customers.

It stands at just just 3ft 4ins wide and is 9ft high but Mr Thorpe said it has been a big hit.