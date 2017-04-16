Calls for Assad's wife to be stripped of UK citizenship

There are calls for the wife of Syrian President Bashar Assad to be stripped of her British citizenship if she continues to publicly back her husband's brutal regime.

Asma Assad was born to Syrian parents in the UK and worked as an investment banker until she married Assad in 2000.

Social media accounts in Mrs Assad's name have some 500,000 followers and are used as pro-regime tools.

The Liberal Democrats foreign affairs spokesman Tom Brake said her vocal support for the man the Government has branded an "arch-terrorist" cannot be ignored.

It comes after the Assad regime was blamed for the recent chemical attack on his own people which killed at least 80.