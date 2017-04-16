- ITV Report
Celebrity chef Novelli hails 'Easter miracle' after his baby and fiancee survive serious illness
Celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli said his family has been touched by an "Easter miracle" as he revealed that both his fiancee and baby were on the mend after battling life-threatening illness.
The 56-year-old chef revealed in November that his newborn baby boy Valentino had been diagnosed with Neuroblastoma cancer.
His fiancee Michelle developed a blood clot and almost died after hours of sitting at her ill son's bedside led to deep vein thrombosis.
She is now recovering at home with Valentino, and Novelli said he believes the worst is behind them.
The multi-Michelin-star winner told the Daily Mail: "It is like our own special Easter miracle."
Mr Novelli added that the family had faced "unimaginable hardship" but he was confident they had pulled through.
Talking about his son, he said: "He is a real fighter. He's gone through more than most of us in our lives, but he's determined to survive. I just have to believe he will be OK."
Neuroblastoma is a cancer of developing nerve cells and it affects around 100 children every year in the UK, most commonly under-fives.
Symptoms include a lump in the neck - as in Valentino's case - as well as blue lumps in the skin and bruising, often around the eyes.