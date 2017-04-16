Celebrity chef Novelli hails 'Easter miracle' after his baby and fiancee survive serious illness

Celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli said his family has been touched by an "Easter miracle" as he revealed that both his fiancee and baby were on the mend after battling life-threatening illness.

The 56-year-old chef revealed in November that his newborn baby boy Valentino had been diagnosed with Neuroblastoma cancer.

His fiancee Michelle developed a blood clot and almost died after hours of sitting at her ill son's bedside led to deep vein thrombosis.

She is now recovering at home with Valentino, and Novelli said he believes the worst is behind them.

The multi-Michelin-star winner told the Daily Mail: "It is like our own special Easter miracle."