David Beckham and son Cruz down raw quail egg shots for Easter

David Beckham treated son Cruz to some rather unusual eggs this Easter.

Instead of chocolate, the pair filmed themselves downing raw quails eggs at a restaurant.

Dubbed the 'Uni shot', it typically contains the raw eggs, sesame seeds and other ingredients such as green onions.

In the clip, Beckham raises his eyebrows at the camera before downing his.

But it took 12-year-old Cruz a little longer as he nervously looked at his dad and said: "Do I chew it?" before managing to get it down in one gulp.