- ITV Report
David Beckham and son Cruz down raw quail egg shots for Easter
David Beckham treated son Cruz to some rather unusual eggs this Easter.
Instead of chocolate, the pair filmed themselves downing raw quails eggs at a restaurant.
Dubbed the 'Uni shot', it typically contains the raw eggs, sesame seeds and other ingredients such as green onions.
In the clip, Beckham raises his eyebrows at the camera before downing his.
But it took 12-year-old Cruz a little longer as he nervously looked at his dad and said: "Do I chew it?" before managing to get it down in one gulp.
Several other celebrities have been enjoying a more traditional Easter.
Fearne Cotton wished her fans a Happy Easter and shared a photograph of herself wearing an Easter bonnet adorned with googly-eyed pom-poms.
US singer Mariah Carey was reunited with her ex Nick Cannon as they painted eggs with their five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.
The star shared a picture of the family dying their eggs on Instagram, and told her 5.6 million followers: "Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family @nickcannon."