Emma Bunton hints at Spice Girls reunion

Will five become a band again? Credit: PA

Emma Bunton has hinted at a possible Spice Girls reunion. But she said it needs to happen soon as they are all "getting on a bit". She told Fabulous magazine: "It's about finding the perfect time. We want to make it right for our fans. But it would be a shame not to do something. "We're always talking about it. I think it would be amazing, so I'm on the case and Geri's the same."

The last time the band were on stage together in 2012. Credit: PA

The band last appeared on stage together at the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony in London. And last year Baby, Scary and Ginger recorded new tracks under the name GEM. Asked what they could release if they ever did reunite she suggested a new album with their hits on it. "It would be lovely to show us performing to a whole new generation. But we can't wait too much longer, as we're all getting on a bit!".

Emma with partner Jade Jones who she is engaged to. Credit: PA