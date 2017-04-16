Government 'concerned' over new North Korea missile test

The government says it is "concerned" by reports of a failed missile test by North Korea, and is closely monitoring the situation.

The unidentified missile exploded on launch from a base on the east coast of North Korea on Sunday, American military officials said.

The test comes amid new tensions between the US and Pyongyang over the reclusive country's nuclear weapons programme.

International concern has been mounting, with China expressing fears that "conflict could break out at any moment".

North Korea hosted a military parade in the capital on Saturday in a show of strength, and unveiled what observers fear may be a new kind of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

It is not yet known what kind of missile was launched on Sunday although the country has repeatedly said it aims to develop a rocket that could reach the US mainland.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are concerned by reports of a missile test by North Korea and are monitoring the situation closely."