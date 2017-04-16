- ITV Report
Government 'concerned' over new North Korea missile test
The government says it is "concerned" by reports of a failed missile test by North Korea, and is closely monitoring the situation.
The unidentified missile exploded on launch from a base on the east coast of North Korea on Sunday, American military officials said.
The test comes amid new tensions between the US and Pyongyang over the reclusive country's nuclear weapons programme.
International concern has been mounting, with China expressing fears that "conflict could break out at any moment".
North Korea hosted a military parade in the capital on Saturday in a show of strength, and unveiled what observers fear may be a new kind of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
It is not yet known what kind of missile was launched on Sunday although the country has repeatedly said it aims to develop a rocket that could reach the US mainland.
A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are concerned by reports of a missile test by North Korea and are monitoring the situation closely."
US Defence Secretary James Mattis said President Donald Trump and his military advisers were "aware of North Korea's most recent unsuccessful missile launch. The president has no further comment."
Earlier Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said "we have been here before" and urged North Korea to adhere to UN resolutions and maintain peace.
"We stand alongside our international partners in making clear that North Korea must adhere to UN resolutions designed to secure peace and stability in the region and stop its pursuit of nuclear weapons," he said.
Trump has warned that the country is "looking for trouble" and ordered an aircraft carrier group to the region.
Choe Ryong Hae, widely regarded as the secretive state's number two leading official, said Trump was "creating a war situation" on the Korean Peninsula.
He said: "We will respond to an all-out war with an all-out war and a nuclear war with our style of a nuclear attack."