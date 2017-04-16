Government 'wasted millions' on now-closed free schools

The government has been accused of wasting millions on opening free schools which have now closed.

Analysis of government data by the National Union of Teachers (NUT) estimated that at least £138.5 million had been wasted by opening 62 free schools, university technical colleges (UTC) and studio schools which have either closed or failed to open at all.

Kevin Courtney, NUT general secretary, said: "That sums of this magnitude have been thrown away at a time when schools across the country are crying out for funding for staff, to provide a broad and balanced curriculum and to ensure essential resources and equipment are available, is criminal.

"Ministers should apologise to teachers and parents."

Education Secretary Justine Greening announced this week that more than 130 new free schools had been approved by the government, creating around 69,000 places for pupils.

In total, 124 new free schools - which are not under local council control - have opened since 2015, with 373 more due to open.