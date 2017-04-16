Heartfelt interview is rare insight into Prince Harry's private world
It is rare to get such a private insight into the mind of a senior member of the royal family.
But the interview Prince Harry has given to the Telegraph tonight, is quite something.
The 32-year old described his mental health struggles in the 20 years since his mother's death.
He speaks of "coming close to a complete breakdown", of being on the "verge of punching someone", and of how he struggled to deal with the "lies and misconceptions coming...to you from every angle."
When asked if he'd sought counselling from a professional he answered: "I've done that a couple of times, more than a couple of times, but it's great."
Prince Harry also revealed his brother William had urged him to get some help.
The Prince was 12 when his mother died and he was famously filmed walking behind her coffin in Westminster.
Princes William and Harry along with Kate have spearheaded a campaign on mental health.
They helped to set up the charity Heads Together and have tried to banish the stigma which surrounds mental health.
In recent campaigns they have encouraged any sufferers to start up conversations with friends or family or work colleagues.
The footballer Rio Ferdinand, the spin doctor Alastair Campbell, the comedian Ruby Wax and the rapper Professor Green have all recorded videos of them talking about their problems.
Next Sunday, Heads Together will be the principle charity of the London Marathon.
But this interview by Prince Harry shows how he has struggled for much of his adult life to deal with the effects of losing his mother at such a young age.