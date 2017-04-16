Heartfelt interview is rare insight into Prince Harry's private world

It is rare to get such a private insight into the mind of a senior member of the royal family.

But the interview Prince Harry has given to the Telegraph tonight, is quite something.

The 32-year old described his mental health struggles in the 20 years since his mother's death.

He speaks of "coming close to a complete breakdown", of being on the "verge of punching someone", and of how he struggled to deal with the "lies and misconceptions coming...to you from every angle."

When asked if he'd sought counselling from a professional he answered: "I've done that a couple of times, more than a couple of times, but it's great."