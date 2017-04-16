James Bond actor Clifton James dies aged 96

James Bond actor Clifton James has died aged 96 of complications from diabetes.

He was best known for his portrayal of a southern sheriff in two of the spy films but who was most proud of his work on the stage.

His daughter Lynn James said he died on Saturday at another daughter's home in Gladstone in the US state of Oregon.

James fought with the US Army in the South Pacific in the Second World War and received two Purple Hearts and a Silver Star.

After that he started acting in plays in college at the University of Oregon then moved to New York to launch his career.

One of his first significant roles was as a prison floor-walker in the 1967 classic Cool Hand Luke.

His long list of roles includes the swaggering, tobacco-spitting Louisiana Sheriff J.W. Pepper in the James Bond films.

His daughter said he was surprised that people remembered him most for that role.