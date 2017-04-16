- ITV Report
-
Listen: Prince Harry speaks about his two years of 'total chaos' after losing his mum
Prince Harry has revealed he sought counselling after two years of "total chaos" having spent nearly 20 years of "not thinking" about the death of his mother.
Harry was 12 years old when Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a car crash but he said it was not until his late 20s that he processed the grief.
He made the admission in a new Telegraph podcast 'Bryony Gordon's Mad World'.
Here is a clip of the Prince speaking about his experience with mental health issues.