Lyon match delayed after players 'attacked' by Bastia fans

Lyon have endured a delayed start to a match for the second time in a week, on this occasion after a group of Bastia fans "attacked" visiting players at the Stade Armand Cesari.

On Thursday, Lyon's Europa League meeting with Besiktas began 45 minutes late after visiting fans threw projectiles and fireworks onto the home supporters, forcing them onto the Parc OL pitch.

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Lyon and Besiktas and there will likely be a French league investigation into the events which marred Sunday's encounter with Bastia in Corsica.

Shortly before the scheduled 1600 BST kick-off time, Lyon tweeted that "Bastia fans had entered the pitch to attack the Lyon players who were finishing their warm-up."

Further tweets from the club's official OLTV account, authored by former Les Gones left-back Jeremy Berthod, said: "The Bastia supporters were chucking balls at (goalkeeper Mathieu) Gorgelin's goal.

"He and Memphis (Depay) started throwing them back... before a lot of Bastia supporters attacked them.

"The players all huddled together. They and the staff were all very shocked.

"None of them wanted to come back out of the changing room and play the match."