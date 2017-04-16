North Korea warned failed missile test is a 'provocation'

North Korea was told that its latest failed missile test was a "provocation" hours after it staged a new launch in defiance of international warnings.

The US vice president Mike Pence condemned the latest launch and vowed to further build up US military resources as he arrived in South Korea.

The highly isolated North is believed to have tested a medium range rocket on Saturday night, which exploded seconds after launch.

Officials had earlier boasted they were "ready for war" with the US as they paraded their military hardware amid growing tensions in the region.

Mr Pence today said that the US resolve "has never been stronger" to stand alongside South Korea as they face off with their northern neighbours in a speech to troops in Seoul.