- ITV Report
-
North Korea warned failed missile test is a 'provocation'
North Korea was told that its latest failed missile test was a "provocation" hours after it staged a new launch in defiance of international warnings.
The US vice president Mike Pence condemned the latest launch and vowed to further build up US military resources as he arrived in South Korea.
The highly isolated North is believed to have tested a medium range rocket on Saturday night, which exploded seconds after launch.
Officials had earlier boasted they were "ready for war" with the US as they paraded their military hardware amid growing tensions in the region.
Mr Pence today said that the US resolve "has never been stronger" to stand alongside South Korea as they face off with their northern neighbours in a speech to troops in Seoul.
South Korea has said it "strongly denounces" the North's missile test and is ready to take "powerful punitive measures" if the pariah state continues to develop its nuclear programme.
The test has also been met with condemnation and concern from around the world, especially in the light of escalating rhetoric from both the North and Mr Trump.
A British Foreign Office spokesman said it was "concerned by reports of a missile test by North Korea and are monitoring the situation closely."
The US leader has previously said that North Korea is "looking for trouble" and warned he was "willing to solve the problem" of the rogue state.
That prompted Korean officials to hit back with a statement saying they would respond to attack.
China has expressed fears that "conflict could break out at any moment" and urged all parties against provocations.
White House officials appeared to be playing down concerns over the latest test.
One foreign policy adviser said that they had received good intelligence both before and after the launch and that the Trump administration planned no response.
The official said that had it been a nuclear test, "other actions would have been taken by the US".
North Korea has conducted five nuclear tests, including two last year. Recent satellite imagery suggests the country could conduct another underground nuclear test at any time.
The latest launch was undertaken as part of the 105th anniversary celebration for birth of the secretive state's late founder Kim Il Sung.