- ITV Report
-
Police arrest 'sausage-waving man dressed in camouflage' acting suspiciously during Easter Mass
Police have arrested a suspicious man waving an object that looked like a sausage at an Easter Mass in France.
The incident happened in a church in Nice not far from the promenade where a truck attack last year killed 86 people.
Police and soldiers converged around the Saint-Pierre d'Arene church and tried to calmly overpower the intruder.
The camouflage-dressed man in the back of the packed church put on ski gloves and spoke threateningly, according to local media.
He reportedly waved an object that looked like a sausage, but it was unclear if he was armed.
Regional president Eric Ciotti later tweeted "no worries" from the church.
In July, a Tunisian man living in France drove a cargo truck into crowds celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing 86 and wounding hundreds.