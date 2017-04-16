- ITV Report
Rain clears later tonight. Sunshine and showers on Easter Monday
This Evening and Tonight:
The cloudy skies and rain in central and southern parts will become confined to the southeast by dawn. Elsewhere there will be a mixture of clear spells and showers overnight.
Monday:
There'll be bright spells on Easter Monday, with occasional showers. A band of rain with hill snow will introduce colder and sunnier conditions to Scotland, with some wintry showers here.
ITV Weather presenter Amanda Houston has the latest national forecast: