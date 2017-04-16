Rain clears later tonight. Sunshine and showers on Easter Monday

This Evening and Tonight:

The cloudy skies and rain in central and southern parts will become confined to the southeast by dawn. Elsewhere there will be a mixture of clear spells and showers overnight.

Monday:

There'll be bright spells on Easter Monday, with occasional showers. A band of rain with hill snow will introduce colder and sunnier conditions to Scotland, with some wintry showers here.

ITV Weather presenter Amanda Houston has the latest national forecast: