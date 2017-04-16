Rain sinking southwards

Today:

Rain, locally heavy, will move south-eastwards across central and eastern areas. However, parts of the south and southwest are likely to stay mostly dry. Sunshine and showers developing across north-western parts later. Bright with wintry showers in northern Scotland.

Tonight:

Outbreaks of rain across central and southern parts will become confined to southeast England by dawn. Elsewhere, a mixture of clear spells and scattered showers. Turning frosty in the north.