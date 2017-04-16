Sailor, 90, missing after dinghy found empty and adrift

A 90-year-old sailor has gone missing after taking his dinghy out, but failing to return.

Arthur Ray Taylor's dinghy was found empty and adrift off the Welsh coast, almost eight hours after he took it out at 9.30am on Saturday morning.

Mr Taylor - known as Archie - took his dinghy out from Gwbert boat club, Ceredigion, Dyfed-Powys Police said, but it was found at 5.15pm near Cardigan with no one on board.

When Mr Taylor failed to return, a large air and sea search was launched by the Milford Haven Coastguard and RNLI.

The search was suspended overnight, but has since resumed.

Mr Taylor is described as 5ft 4ins tall, of a slim build and with grey hair. He was wearing a navy jumper and dark grey waterproof jacket when he was last seen.

Sightings or information can be reported to police by dialling 101 and quoting incident reference 251 of April 15.