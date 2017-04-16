Sunny spells and Scattered showers for Easter Monday

Monday:

There'll be bright spells on Easter Monday, with occasional showers. A band of rain with hill snow will introduce colder and sunnier conditions to Scotland, with some wintry showers here.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

After a cold start, Tuesday will be mostly dry and bright. Wednesday and Thursday will be similar, with sunny spells and some rain in the far northwest, and overnight frosts.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston has the latest forecast: