Two seriously injured in Tamworth care home blaze

A fire at a care home has left two elderly residents seriously injured, and a further five have been hospitalised, after a blaze tore through a property in Tamworth.

All 25 residents were evacuated from Standon House Care Home in Ashby Road, Tamworth, by the emergency services after the blaze was reported at around 11pm on Saturday night.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "The property has suffered very considerable damage, but fortunately, firefighters and staff were able to bring all of the residents out of the building.

"After assessment at the scene by ambulance staff and the doctors, six patients were taken to Good Hope Hospital with a further patient taken to Queen's Hospital in Burton.

"Two of the patients taken to Good Hope were in a serious condition."

The residents who did not required hospital treatment were rehoused in adjacent flats, while two other were taken to care homes.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said the seven residents were taken to the two hospitals to be "assessed after smoke inhalation".

Inspector Beverley Rounds, of Staffordshire Police, said: "We are now awaiting further updates on the condition of the residents attending hospital.

"We've had a number of calls from people living nearby and we want to thank them for their vigilance and reassure them the residents have been evacuated.

"Investigators will now be working to establish the cause of the fire."