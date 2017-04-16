Theresa May: People are 'uniting' after Brexit vote

The prime minister has used her Easter message to suggest people are "coming together and uniting" following divisions over the EU referendum.

Theresa May said there were opportunities for the country, and that the shared values of Britons "can - and must - bring us together".

Mrs May, whose father was a vicar, said the UK should be "confident" about Christianity's role in society and stand up for people's freedom to talk about their faith.

She said: "This year, after a period of intense debate over the right future for our country, there is a sense that people are coming together and uniting behind the opportunities that lie ahead.

"For at heart, this country is one great union of people and nations with a proud history and a bright future.

"And as we face the opportunities ahead of us - the opportunities that stem from our decision to leave the European Union and embrace the world - our shared interests, our shared ambitions and above all our shared values can - and must - bring us together."

Talking about faith, she said: "We must continue to ensure that people feel able to speak about their faith, and that absolutely includes their faith in Christ.

"We must be mindful of Christians and religious minorities around the world who do not enjoy these same freedoms, but who practise their religion in secret and often in fear.

"And we must do more to stand up for the freedom of people of all religions to practice their beliefs openly and in peace and safety."