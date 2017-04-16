Three die as Turkey votes in historic referendum

People wave Turkish flags as the voting comes to an end. Credit: AP

Three people have died in a fight outside a polling station in Turkey as votes were cast in a historic referendum. If the Yes vote prevails, the Turkish prime minister's office is set to be abolished and replaced with a presidential system. The Yes side has already declared victory with 51.3% ahead with 99% of the ballot boxes opened. The country's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said this was the birth of a "truly new Turkey". "There will be stability and trust in the new Turkey," he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets voters in Istanbul. Credit: AP

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his supporters say the "Turkish style" presidential system would bring stability and prosperity in a country rattled by last year's coup attempt and a series of devastating attacks by the Islamic State group and Kurdish militants. But opponents fear the changes will lead to autocratic one-man rule, ensuring that Mr Erdogan, who has been accused of repressing rights and freedoms, could govern until 2029 with few checks and balances. Protesters in several Istanbul neighbourhoods have been seen banging pots and pans from their windows in protest at the result, according to witnesses. Mr Erdogan described the referendum as an opportunity for "change and transformation" as he voted in Istanbul, where bodyguards with automatic weapons stood guard outside the polling station. "We need to make a decision that is beyond the ordinary," Mr Erdogan said, adding he hoped Turkish voters would make the "expected" decision.

Nearly all the ballots have been counted. Credit: AP