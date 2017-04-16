Polling stations open in Turkey for referendum

Polling stations across Turkey opened for a hotly-contested referendum which could place sweeping new powers into the hands of President Tayyip Erdogan, radically changing the country's political system.

Opinion polls have shown a narrow lead for a "yes" vote, which would replace parliamentary democracy with an all-powerful presidency, and could see Erdogan in office until at least 2029.

The outcome of the referendum will also shape Turkey's relationship with the EU - while Turkey has curbed the flow of migrants into the bloc, Erdogan says he may review the deal after the vote.