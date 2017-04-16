UK to invest £360m to help eradicate tropical diseases

The UK will invest £360 million of aid money as part of an attempt to eradicate tropical diseases which affect hundreds of millions of people globally.

The government is doubling its support over the next five years, to fund measures aimed at diseases including Guinea worm, trachoma, and river blindness.

The effort will protect over 200 million people from suffering and disfigurement, the Department for International Development (DfID) said.

The UK's commitment to the drive comes ahead of the World Health Organisation conference in Geneva where the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, governments, charities and private sector will come together in an effort to wipe out neglected tropical diseases (NTDs).