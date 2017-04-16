- ITV Report
UK to invest £360m to help eradicate tropical diseases
The UK will invest £360 million of aid money as part of an attempt to eradicate tropical diseases which affect hundreds of millions of people globally.
The government is doubling its support over the next five years, to fund measures aimed at diseases including Guinea worm, trachoma, and river blindness.
The effort will protect over 200 million people from suffering and disfigurement, the Department for International Development (DfID) said.
The UK's commitment to the drive comes ahead of the World Health Organisation conference in Geneva where the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, governments, charities and private sector will come together in an effort to wipe out neglected tropical diseases (NTDs).
International Development Secretary Priti Patel said: "These diseases belong to the last century.
"They cause unimaginable suffering and pain to some of the world's poorest people, forcing them into a deeper cycle of poverty with no way out. Yet they are treatable.
"Through our commitment, through our leading NGOs and pharma companies, through our world-class universities and researchers, global Britain will continue to play a leading role in this fight.
"These diseases have been named 'neglected' for a reason, but I'm not prepared for them to be neglected any longer."
Philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said: "UK aid and Britain's world-leading research institutions are playing a major role in protecting the world's poorest people from neglected tropical diseases and enabling them to live healthier, more prosperous lives.
"With our foundation, I am proud to partner with the UK on global health and look forward to sharing more specifics about how we will further our commitment in the fight against NTDs this week at the summit in Geneva."