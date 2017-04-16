- ITV Report
-
US security adviser visits Kabul days after MOAB attack on militants
Donald Trump's national security adviser has visited Kabul to meet Afghan officials days after the US used its largest non-nuclear bomb to target IS militants in the country.
HR McMaster's unexpected and unannounced trip was revealed by the Afghan Presidential Palace through it's official Twitter account.
It reported that he and President Ashraf Ghani had discussed "bilateral ties, security, counter terrorism, reforms and development".
At least 94 people were killed when the US dropped a huge missile known as the "mother of all bombs" on Afghanistan.
The pentagon confirmed that the GBU-43 was dropped on caves in Nangarhar Province and targeted militants with so-called Islamic State.