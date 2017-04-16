Wintry showers and a chill in many areas

Outbreaks of rain and possible hill snow will slip southeast from Northern Ireland and southwest Scotland across northern and eastern England and parts of Wales today, with brighter, showery weather following into the northwest of the British Isles later on.

Meanwhile a day of sunshine and scattered locally wintry showers is expected across northern Scotland, and much of south Wales, southern and southwestern parts of England are likely to escape dry with some bright spells.

It will be chilly in many areas, although temperatures could reach 14 or 15 Celsius (57 to 59F) in the south.