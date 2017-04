Today will be rather cloudy for many of us, with the risk of some showers, especially across the northeast.

Showers here could also be wintry over the higher ground.

However, there will be some bright or sunny spells at times too.

It will be a chilly feeling day, with a top temperature reaching around 14 Celsius (57F).

Clearing skies overnight will allow temperatures to tumble, with a widespread sharp frost developing.