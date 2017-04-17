At least 11 people suffer burns from 'noxious substance' at bar

At least 11 people have suffered burns from a suspected "noxious substance" at a bar in London.

Emergency services including a hazardous area response team were sent to the property in Dalston in the early hours of Monday morning.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) said it had taken 10 patients to hospital, while police said an additional two people with similar injuries obtained treatment at a hospital.

A spokesman said: "Police were called to a licensed premises in Sidworth Street, Dalston, at approximately 1.10am on 17 April, after members of the public complained of a noxious substance.

"London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service were called to the scene. Nine people have been treated for minor burns at the scene and taken to east London hospitals by LAS.

"Another two people presented themselves at an east London hospital with similar injuries. All victims' injuries are non-life threatening."