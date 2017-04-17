Three-month-old baby quizzed as 'terror threat' by US officials after visa form error

A three-month-old baby was quizzed as a potential terror threat by US officials after his family accidentally ticked a box identifying him as a self-confessed terrorist on an official form.

Baby Harvey Kenyon-Cairns was refused the right to travel to the US and ordered to attend an official interview at the embassy in London after his grandfather Paul Kenyon's error.

Mr Kenyon, 62, had been filling in an Esta visa waiver form for the youngster when he accidentally ticked yes instead of no to a question asking if Harvey had ever engaged in terror activities.

The grandfather, of Cheshire, criticised officials for failing to recognise a "simple error" that could easily have been cleared up in an interview with the Guardian.