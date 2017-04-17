Boy, 12, and four teenagers arrested after man left with serious head injury in metal bar attack

A 12-year-old boy and four teenagers have been arrested after a man suffered a serious head injury after being bludgeoned with metal bars.

The victim, 29, was found unconscious in a Manchester street, bleeding from the head at around 9pm on Saturday night.

Police said he is fighting for his life, and if the man's injuries do not prove fatal, they could be life-changing.

Greater Manchester Police said the man appeared to have been attacked with sticks and metal bars in Chinley Avenue, in the Moston area of the city.

Five boys, one aged 12, two aged 14, one 15-year-old and one 17-year-old, were arrested on suspicion of assault alongside a 32-year-old man, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Cunliffe said: "This is a serious attack which has left a man with potentially fatal or life-changing injuries.

"We know that an incident occurred on nearby Bluestone Road and this has continued on to Chinley Avenue, where the attack itself took place.

"We now have people in custody in relation to this assault, but that should not prevent witnesses coming forward and telling us what they saw.

"I have placed extra patrols in the area and we have a dedicated team of detectives working on this investigation, hopefully with the help of the community.

"Any information could be vital to the investigation and if you believe you saw any of the build-up to the attack, either on Bluestone Road or Chinley Avenue, or the attack itself, then please contact police as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 150417/2054, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.