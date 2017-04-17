Cleveland police hunting Facebook Live killer

Cleveland police are looking for a man who broadcast the fatal shooting of a stranger live on Facebook.

The suspect, Steve Stephens, later said in a different video post that he had killed 13 people and wanted to kill more.

Cleveland police chief Calvin Williams confirmed one person had been killed, but said police did not know of any other victims.

Mr Williams added that "multiple forces" were looking for Mr Stephens, who "needs to turn himself in".

The victim was identified as 74-year-old Robert Goodwin.

Mr Williams said at a news conference on Sunday: "There is no need for any further bloodshed in this incident tonight. We need to bring this to a conclusion today. We need to get Steve from the streets."

Mr Stephens has been described as a 6ft 1in tall black male of medium complexion, driving a white or cream-coloured SUV.

The department has issued a photo of the suspect's vehicle and temporary tag number.