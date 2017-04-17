Five dead after plane crash near to Lidl supermarket in Portugal

Five people have been killed and four injured after a small airplane crashed near to a Lidl supermarket in Portugal.

The aircraft came down in a residential area in Tires, 12 miles west of Lisbon, shortly after take-off on Monday.

Four of those killed are believed to be people were travelling aboard the plane.

A Portuguese truck driver on the ground, who was unloading largo outside the supermarket, was also among the victims.

His vehicle is believed to have been hit by the plane as it crashed, leaving the cargo carrier in flames.

The plane's pilot was reported to be Swiss and the three passengers French.

Plumes of smoke rising from the area in the immediate aftermath were broadcast by local television.

More than 50 emergency workers were reported to be involved in the rescue operation.