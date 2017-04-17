- ITV Report
Huge care home fire in middle of night 'started by discarded cigarette'
A cigarette caused a huge fire at a care home in the middle of the night which saw 28 residents carried to safety.
Two people were seriously injured when the blaze broke out shortly before midnight on Saturday.
All residents at Standon Care Home in Tamworth, Staffordshire, were rescued by emergency services - some in the arms of firefighters - around 11.15pm.
An investigation has now revealed that the inferno was caused by a discarded cigarette.
Following the fire, six people were taking to hospital, including two who remain in a "serious condition".
At one point, five fire engines battled the blaze.
A Staffordshire Fire & Rescue officer confirmed it had begun in an exterior smoking area of the home.
"The smoking area is underneath a roof awning which was set alight," John Kitchener said.
"From there it spread into the roof in the central section of the building."
It is not clear whether the cigarette was discarded by a resident or someone visiting the home.