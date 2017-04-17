Huge care home fire in middle of night 'started by discarded cigarette'

A cigarette caused a huge fire at a care home in the middle of the night which saw 28 residents carried to safety.

Two people were seriously injured when the blaze broke out shortly before midnight on Saturday.

All residents at Standon Care Home in Tamworth, Staffordshire, were rescued by emergency services - some in the arms of firefighters - around 11.15pm.

An investigation has now revealed that the inferno was caused by a discarded cigarette.