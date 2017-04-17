- ITV Report
Poppy seller 'hounded by charities' to get memorial at her fundraising spot
A poppy seller who committed suicide after being "hounded" for money by charities is to be remembered with a memorial at her former regular fundraising spot.
Britain's oldest poppy seller Olive Cooke, 92, jumped to her death from a bridge in 2015.
Friends said she had been "tormented" by relentless letters and calls asking for donations in her final years.
Now the long-standing charity campaigner is set to be commemorated with a memorial bench near to Bristol cathedral, where she sold poppies every year.
Her family are fundraising for the bench - with any leftover money going to Amnesty International, Age UK and the Royal British Legion in tribute to her passion for supporting good causes.
Mrs Cooke's granddaughter Jessica Dunne said they had come up with the idea to mark the two-year anniversary of her death.
Mrs Cooke had been a poppy seller since the age of 16 and was well-known to thousands of people in Bristol.
After her death in 2015, friends reported that she was tormented" by cold-callers from charities and had "lost faith in people", in a case that received national attention and led to changes in rules around charity fundraising.
Her family disagreed with many of the claims and said that charities were not to blame for her death.
An inquest found that Mrs Cooke suffered from depression and ill health for many years.
A Fundraising Standards Board report after her death found that she was on the hit-list of 99 charities and received 466 mail outs in one year.
A special register allowing people to prevent charities from pestering them for donations has been set up in the wake of her death.