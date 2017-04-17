Poppy seller 'hounded by charities' to get memorial at her fundraising spot

A poppy seller who committed suicide after being "hounded" for money by charities is to be remembered with a memorial at her former regular fundraising spot.

Britain's oldest poppy seller Olive Cooke, 92, jumped to her death from a bridge in 2015.

Friends said she had been "tormented" by relentless letters and calls asking for donations in her final years.

Now the long-standing charity campaigner is set to be commemorated with a memorial bench near to Bristol cathedral, where she sold poppies every year.

Her family are fundraising for the bench - with any leftover money going to Amnesty International, Age UK and the Royal British Legion in tribute to her passion for supporting good causes.

Mrs Cooke's granddaughter Jessica Dunne said they had come up with the idea to mark the two-year anniversary of her death.