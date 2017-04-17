US vice president Mike Pence warns North Korea strategic patience is 'over'

North Korea has been warned by the US that the era of strategic patience is "over".

The comment was made by US vice president Mike Pence during an unannounced visit to the Demilitarised Zone on the Korean peninsula.

His warning came a day after the pariah state launched a missile, part of its nuclear weapons programme, in the early hours of Sunday.

Mr Pence's visit to the heavily fortified North Korean border - an unscheduled stop on a 10-day tour of Asia - indicates how tensions in the region are continuing to rise.

Despite sanctions and global condemnation, North Korea is persisting in developing nuclear weapons capable of hitting the US mainland.

Donald Trump has previously warned that the US is willing to deal with the socialist state "alone".