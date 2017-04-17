Westminster attack victim returns home to the US

The injured wife of a man killed in the Westminster terror attack has flown home to the United States.

Melissa Cochran was visiting London with her husband Kurt to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary when they were caught up in the attack on Westminster Bridge.

Her brother Clint Payne has said doctors cleared her to fly back to Utah last week, and revealed she is healing faster than expected.

Mrs Cochran, 46, suffered a broken leg and rib and a cut to her head during the attack, while her husband died after being thrown from the bridge.

Three others also died during the attack.