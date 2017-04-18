Argentine football fan thrown to his death by fans who thought he was a rival

An Argentine football fan has been declared brain dead after being pushed from a stand by an angry crowd who thought he was a rival supporter.

Emanuel Balbo fell five metres (17ft) at a league match after being chased by a mob in a brawl his father said began when he accused a man of killing his brother.

The 22-year-old's father Raul told Argentine TV his son had argued with the man, who responded by shouting that Balbo was a disguised fan of home side Belgrano's rivals Tallares.

Witnesses said the accusation saw Balbo attacked and chased down steps by a group of supporters before he was pushed over the edge of the stand.

Photographs of Balbo's fatal fall showed several fans appear to have been involved in hurling him over the side at the derby match in Cordoba.