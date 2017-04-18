Australia scraps working visas in a bid to give Australians priority for jobs

Australia is to scrap a temporary visa for skilled overseas workers in a bid to give Australians priority over foreigners for local jobs.

The popular 457 visa, which allows foreigners to live and work in Australia for up to four years, will be replaced with a stricter scheme that requires a criminal background check.

It will also include tougher English language requirements, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said.

The list of occupations that qualify for the new visa will be sharply reduced.

"We are an immigration nation, but the fact remains: Australian workers must have priority for Australian jobs," Mr Turnbull said in a Facebook video announcing the change.

The decision by Australia comes a day before US President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order that will make changes to a visa programme which takes high-skilled workers to America. The White House said the current visa programme undercuts American workers by bringing in cheaper labour.