Chilly air stays with us

Tonight will be freezing for many of us with frost forming and lows of -3C or -4C in rural locations around southern Britain. Scotland and Northern Ireland will have a touch of frost in sheltered spots - the cloud preventing temoeratures as low as last night.

Tomorrow, more cloud will mean grey skies and a little drizzly rain in western areas. Brighter to the top and tail end of the country lifting temperatures after a cold start. The air will remain very cool but feeling better in any springtime sunshine.

ITV Weather Presenter Lucy Verasamy