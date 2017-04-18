Exclusive: Theresa May denies putting party before country after walking holiday election U-turn

Watch the PM's full interview with Robert Peston above

Prime Minister Theresa May has denied putting her party before her country in calling for an early election, telling ITV News: "I'm asking the British people to put their trust in me." In an exclusive interview, Mrs May told Political Editor Robert Peston she decided on her surprise election U-turn while walking in Wales with her husband Philip shortly before Easter. She said she was not "playing political games" in calling for a vote amid commanding opinion poll ratings but much international and domestic instability. "This is about what's in the best long-term national interest for the country," she said.

Video above: Theresa May on her walking holiday decision

After frequent denials of a snap election, Mrs May told Peston she started to change her mind during the early stage of the Brexit process before making her decision to call for a June 8 vote while away. "As we were going through the Article 50 process the opposition ... potential attempts to jeopardise or frustrate the process in the future became clearer. "And then before Easter I spent a few days walking in Wales with my husband (when) I thought about this long and hard. "I came to the decision that to provide that certainty and stability for the future that this was the way to do it - to have an election." Mrs May said the national vote was a matter of trust. "I trust the British people," she said. "The British people gave the government a job to do in terms of coming out of the European Union. I'm going to be asking the British people to put their trust in me."

Theresa May accused the opposition parties of jeopardising Brexit negotiations. Credit: ITV News