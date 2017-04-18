Facebook killer shoots himself dead after police chase

Steve Stephens was being hunted by officers across several states.

A man who broadcast the fatal shooting of a stranger on Facebook has shot himself after a chase by police. Steve Stephens was at the centre of a major manhunt after he posted video to social media showing himself murdering Robert Goodwin, 74, who had been walking home from an Easter lunch with his family. In a separate video he claimed that he had killed 13 people and wanted to kill more victims. Pennsylvania State Police announced that Stephens had been tracked down by officers and had killed himself after a short chase.

PA State Police @PAStatePolice Follow Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself.

Stephens, 37, had posted video of himself killing Mr Goodwin in an apparently random attack after spotting him while driving in Cleaveland. He says: "Found me somebody I’m going to kill, this guy right here, this old dude", on a tape which suggests that the murder was inspired by his anger over a failed relationship with an ex-girlfriend. His elderly victim attempted to shield himself with a plastic bag as the killer raised his gun.

Victim Robert Goodwin, 74, was shot on camera by Stephens. Credit: AP

Police launched a national search for the fugitive gunman and offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to his capture. They said they had not linked him to any other killings aside from Mr Goodwin but warned he was dangerous and "without a doubt" armed. Officers revealed that the last trace from Stephens' mobile phone placed him in Erie, Pennsylvania - the same district in which he killed himself.

Balloons left in tribute to Mr Goodwin at the scene of his murder.a Credit: AP