Fast-track appeals plan aims to speed removal of foreign criminals and failed asylum seekers

Foreign criminals and failed asylum seekers could be removed from the UK within 25 days under a government proposal for a fast-track appeals system.

The ministry of justice is due to unveil the proposal for a new process to speed up deportation appeals and accelerate the removal of those with no right to remain.

The government believes the system could speed up about 2,000 cases a year and save the taxpayer an estimated £2.7 million, officials say.

Justice Secretary Liz Truss said: "It is vital that foreign nationals who have no right to remain in the country should be removed as quickly as possible.

"We must ensure that foreign criminals and failed asylum seekers are not exploiting the justice system by attempting to stay in the UK after their claims have been rejected.

"Our proposals are also better for detainees as it will see their detention time cut."