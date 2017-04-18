- ITV Report
Fast-track appeals plan aims to speed removal of foreign criminals and failed asylum seekers
Foreign criminals and failed asylum seekers could be removed from the UK within 25 days under a government proposal for a fast-track appeals system.
The ministry of justice is due to unveil the proposal for a new process to speed up deportation appeals and accelerate the removal of those with no right to remain.
The government believes the system could speed up about 2,000 cases a year and save the taxpayer an estimated £2.7 million, officials say.
Justice Secretary Liz Truss said: "It is vital that foreign nationals who have no right to remain in the country should be removed as quickly as possible.
"We must ensure that foreign criminals and failed asylum seekers are not exploiting the justice system by attempting to stay in the UK after their claims have been rejected.
"Our proposals are also better for detainees as it will see their detention time cut."
The proposals aim to address a gap in the regime left after ministers were forced to scrap previous arrangements - the Detained Fast Track (DFT) -system following legal challenges.
The DFT came into operation in 2003, but was judged to be unlawful by the High Court, a ruling that was upheld in 2015 by the Court of Appeal.
The scheme was ditched and there has since then been no fast-track appeals procedure in place.
An assessment of detained asylum cases between August 2015 and March 2016 found that it took on average more than 65 calendar days from receipt of the appeal to its determination in the first-tier tribunal, with some detainees held for more than 100 days while their cases were decided.
The current average for an appeal determination is around 36 working days, but under the new proposals the time between an initial decision and conclusion of an appeal to the first-tier tribunal would be capped at between 25 and 28 working days.
New safeguards, including a case management review and strengthened powers for judges to decide whether cases can be expedited, would also be introduced if the plans are adopted.
The independent Tribunal Procedure Committee (TPC), which sets rules for tribunals, will now consider whether and how the proposals should be implemented.