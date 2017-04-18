France foils 'imminent terror attack' ahead of election

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of planning an imminent attack in France ahead of the first round of the presidential election on Sunday, France's interior minister said.

The two suspects, aged 23 and 29, were detained in the southern port city of Marseille.

Interior Minister Matthias Fekl told a news conference police thwarted an imminent "terror attack".

France remains under a state of emergency after a series of attacks that have claimed some 230 lives.

Both men are suspected Islamic radicals, according to the Paris prosecutors' office, which is leading the investigation.

It said police seized guns and explosives of a type previously used in attacks in France and Belgium.