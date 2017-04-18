- ITV Report
How has the country reacted to calls for snap election?
Theresa May's decision to issue a call for a snap General Election came as a surprise to political parties and the public given her previous comments that she would not push for an early vote and drew mixed reaction across the country.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the issue should be about "whether we want to see the Tories in a position where they can do whatever they want to Scotland" and not about whether or not there is another Scottish referendum, while people on the streets of Edinburgh did not seem keen to return to the polls.
- Video report by Scotland Correspondent Peter Smith
In Wales the Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood reacted with the words "game on" but Labour party members were more nervous as the party with the most to lose.
- Video report by ITV News Wales Correspondent Rupert Evelyn
In Ireland unionists said the election would be an "opportunity" and Sinn Fein said it was a "chance to vote against Brexit".
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Marc Mallett