How has the country reacted to calls for snap election?

Theresa May's decision to issue a call for a snap General Election came as a surprise to political parties and the public given her previous comments that she would not push for an early vote and drew mixed reaction across the country.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the issue should be about "whether we want to see the Tories in a position where they can do whatever they want to Scotland" and not about whether or not there is another Scottish referendum, while people on the streets of Edinburgh did not seem keen to return to the polls.