General Election 2017: How to register to vote

A general election is expected for June 8 this year. Credit: PA

The Prime Minister has announced plans for a General Election on June 8. Here are all the details about how to make sure you are registered to vote to take part.

Who can vote in the upcoming general election?

People can vote in a General Election if they are a British, Irish or Commonwealth citizen aged 18 years or older on the election day on June 8 this year. Voters also must be resident in the UK or have been registered to vote in a British election within the last 15 years if they are living abroad.

Registering to vote only takes around five minutes. Credit: PA

How can I register to vote?

You can register to vote online with a simple form that should only take around five minutes. If you are in England, Scotland or Wales, you can register to vote at gov.uk/register-to-vote. If you are in Northern Ireland you should download a form from the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland website. You may need to provide your National Insurance number or if you're living abroad to give your passport details.

What is the registration deadline for the general election on June 8?

You can register to vote at any time but there are cut-off dates for specific ballots. The closing date for registering for the June 8 election has not yet been confirmed. However, the Electoral Commission says that registration for the election is currently open, meaning if you sign up now you will be able to take part.

Vote counting gets underway at a previous election. Credit: PA

What about if you are not sure whether you are registered or not?

If you're not sure, check your local authority's electoral register. There is no online electoral roll so you will have to contact your council's electoral registration office. Enter your postcode here to find the right contact details for your local office. If you are a British or Irish citizen born in Northern Ireland, contact the office for your last UK address.

What about if you can't vote in person at the election?