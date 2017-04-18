Jamaican 117-year-old woman is set to be crowned world's oldest human

A 117-year-old Jamaican woman is believed to have just become the world's oldest living person.

Violet Brown, who spent much of her life cutting sugarcane in the fields around her home in western Jamaica, celebrated her birthday last month.

She is now thought to be the world's oldest after Emma Morano - born in November 1899 - died on Saturday.

Ms Brown, born in March 1900, believes her longevity is down to working hard and regular church-attendance.

She said: "This is what God has given me, so I have to take it - a long life.

"I've done nearly everything at the church. I spent all my time in the church. I like to sing. I spent all my time in the church from a child to right up (to today)."