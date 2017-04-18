Man jailed for 25 years for 1979 'milk carton' boy murder

The disappearance of Etan Patz in 1979 sparked a huge manhunt in New York. Credit: PA

A man has been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison after being convicted of the 1979 killing of six-year-old Etan Patz in New York City. It is one of the city's highest profile crimes in history and helped launch a missing children's movement across the United States. Etan, whose body has never been found, became the first child to appear on the side of milk carton. Police say Pedro Hernandez confessed to strangling Etan to death as he made his way to school in Manhattan. Etan's parents, Stanley and Julie Patz, attended the sentencing and told Hernandez they will "never forgive" him for what he did.

Pedro Hernandez says he is innocent though police say he confessed to the murder of Etan Patz. Credit: AP Photo/Louis Lanzano, Pool, File

"Pedro Hernandez, after all these years we finally know what dark secret you had locked in your heart," Mr Patz said. "The god you pray to will never forgive you. You are the monster in your nightmares, and you'll join your father in hell." Defence lawyer Harvey Fishbein said Hernandez was reluctant to stand up in court and speak but had two things he wanted him to say: He wanted to express deep sympathies for the Patz family, but he also wanted to make sure it was clear he is an innocent man and had nothing to do with Etan's disappearance. Hernandez was a teenager working at a convenience shop in Etan's neighbourhood when the boy went missing, on the first day he was allowed to walk alone to his school bus stop.

Stan Patz, father of 6-year-old Etan Patz, speaks to reporters after the sentencing. Credit: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Lawyers have said the 56-year-old is mentally ill and his confession was false, they have vowed to appeal against his conviction. Etan's case contributed to an era of fear among American families, making anxious parents more protective of children. His own parents' helped to establish a national missing children hotline and to make it easier for police to share information about such cases. The May 25 anniversary of his disappearance became National Missing Children's Day.

Julie Patz, center, mother of Etan Patz, leaves Manhattan Supreme Court, in New York. Credit: AP Photo/Richard Drew