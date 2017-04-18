- ITV Report
-
Nurseries association issues warning over government plan for 30-hours free childcare
The government's promise to parents of 30 hours of free childcare appears to be in danger after one in five nurseries warned they would not take part in the scheme.
More than a fifth of full daycare nurseries (22%) say they will not be, or are unlikely to take part in the government scheme, according to a new survey by the National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA).
Under the government's plan intends to double the number of free childcare hours for three and four-year-olds in England in Autumn this year.
But nursery owners fear they will lose money and if large numbers refuse to take part - as the NDNA survey indicates - demand will exceed supply.
Purnima Tanuku, the NDNA's chief executive, said: "There is no such thing as 'free' childcare - parents, nurseries and their staff are all paying for this.
"It is time the government stopped promising parents 'free' childcare hours unless they are prepared to invest the money needed. This manifesto promise is in real danger of failure."
The NDNA survey calculates that about 51,000 eligible children will not be able to access a nursery place for the full 30 free hours.
That figure is based on a government estimate that around 390,000 youngsters will qualify for the offer, and that 60% of childcare places are provided by private, voluntary and independent nurseries.
Other places are offered by providers such as playschemes.
A spokeswoman from the department for education disputed the findings, saying the government's own survey had found most providers were willing to take part in the initiative and that it was already seeing some success.
"We've seen great success with our early implementers, which surpassed the target of 5,000 places set last year and four more areas will launch the offer later this month," she said.