Nurseries association issues warning over government plan for 30-hours free childcare

The government's promise to parents of 30 hours of free childcare appears to be in danger after one in five nurseries warned they would not take part in the scheme.

More than a fifth of full daycare nurseries (22%) say they will not be, or are unlikely to take part in the government scheme, according to a new survey by the National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA).

Under the government's plan intends to double the number of free childcare hours for three and four-year-olds in England in Autumn this year.

But nursery owners fear they will lose money and if large numbers refuse to take part - as the NDNA survey indicates - demand will exceed supply.

Purnima Tanuku, the NDNA's chief executive, said: "There is no such thing as 'free' childcare - parents, nurseries and their staff are all paying for this.

"It is time the government stopped promising parents 'free' childcare hours unless they are prepared to invest the money needed. This manifesto promise is in real danger of failure."