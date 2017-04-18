Public warned not to approach man wanted in connection with nightclub 'acid attack'

People have been warned not to approach a man police want to speak to in connection with a suspected acid attack at a London nightclub.

Detectives want to question 25-year-old Arthur Collins and have released images of him.

Anyone who sees Collins should call 999 immediately, the Metropolitan Police said.

Twenty people suffered varying degrees of burns following the incident at the Mangle club in Dalston, east London, at around 1am on Monday.

Police believe a dispute broke out between two groups of people inside the club, resulting in a "noxious substance being sprayed".