Labour and Liberal Democrats welcome call for election

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has welcomed the snap general election, saying he would put the interests of the majority first and fight against cuts.

His party is still smarting from some high profile defeats two years ago.

If Labour are to have any chance of returning to power one seat they have to win is Morley and Outwood - lost by Labour's Ed Balls by just 422 votes in 2015.

Though Labour is still divided over its support for the party leader, those who have faith in Mr Corbyn are positive they can win this general election.

Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner MP says she is "absolutely confident" that Labour will win "if we get onto policies and what we're actually about, who we're actually looking after".

Labour's election campaign co-chair Andrew Gwynne said the party "absolutely are ready" for the snap poll, which they had been planning for ever since Mrs May took office.

A manifesto will be agreed by the National Executive Committee "in the next few weeks", he said.

The Liberal Democrats are hoping for a revival after a humiliating election night in 2015 when 49 of their MPs lost their seats and then leader Nick Clegg resigned.