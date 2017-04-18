Snap General Election: What happens between now and June 8?

Theresa May has announced that she wants to hold an election on June 8.

Theresa May has announced that she intends to call an early general election on June 8 in a statement outside Downing Street. The surprise announcement comes after the Prime Minister repeatedly insisted that she would not seek an early vote. An election had not been due to take place until Thursday 7 May 2020. Here is what it all means and what happens now:

Why has Theresa May called an early general election?

Mrs May said that a fresh general election was "the only way to guarantee certainty and stability for the years ahead" as the UK prepares for Brexit. She argued that Conservative's small majority was emboldening opponents in Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP at a time when the country needed "certainty, stability and strong leadership".

What happens now?

Mrs May has said she will call a motion in Parliament on Wednesday to approve her chosen date, where is it likely to be supported by both the Conservatives and Labour. Once that has gone through then preparations can start for the ballot.

Why does Parliament have to be involved?

The Prime Minister no longer has the power to call a snap election alone, under changes made by the Fixed-term Parliaments Act of 2011. Before the act came into force, the Prime Minister could choose an election date and it would be formally approved by the Queen. Now parliament must approve the date with a two-thirds majority. An early vote can also be triggered two weeks after any vote of no confidence in the Government, under the act.

The Conservatives currently enjoy a large lead over Labour in opinion polls. Credit: PA

Will MPs approve the election date?