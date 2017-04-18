Teenage shark attack victim died 'doing what she loved'

The family of a teenage surfer who died after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Western Australia have said they will take comfort in the fact that the youngster died "doing something she loved".

Speaking the day after 17-year-old Laeticia Brouwer's tragic accident, her uncle Sean Evans told reporters: "We can take comfort that Laeticia died doing something that he loved - the ocean was her and her family's passion and surfing was something she treasured."

In the emotional interview following the attack, Mr Evans made a statement on behalf of the family paying tribute to his niece and saying they were "heartbroken" by the tragic accident.